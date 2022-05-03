ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NASA sets mid-May launch for Boeing Starliner spacecraft's initial trip to ISS

By Amy Thompson
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9PwE_0fRru4DP00

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner spacecraft may finally get off the ground for its second flight following an issue with the craft's propulsion system.

The capsule, designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, is set to launch on its second uncrewed test flight on May 19, company officials confirmed during a teleconference on Tuesday.

The mission, Orbital Flight Test-2, is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, in this case with the agency contracting Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to the ISS.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The test was originally slated to take place last summer, but was canceled after engineers discovered 13 valves in the craft's propulsion system that were stuck in the closed position.

Following extensive work and troubleshooting both at the launch pad and in the factory, Boeing determined that the valves were sealed shut due to corrosion from moisture interacting with an oxidizer, company officials said Tuesday during a phone briefing with reporters.

Once Boeing got the vehicle back to its factory and took the valves apart, engineers were able to determine that a mixture of nitrogen tetroxide, or NTO, which is used as an oxidizer in rocket fuel, and ambient moisture interacted with the aluminum covering on the valves.

"In order to mitigate corrosion and reduce moisture, going forward we will load the NTO later [in the fueling process] and cycle the valves every few days," Michelle Parker, vice president and deputy general manager for Boeing Space and Launch, said during the briefing.

"We didn't find any other issues [with Starliner] when we were investigating the valve issue. Nothing was changed with the valves themselves, except for sealing a potential ambient moisture path in an electrical connector," Parker said.

Based on data from the May 19 test flight, a crewed test flight could happen by the end of the year, Mark Nappi, vice president and manager of the Boeing commercial crew program, said during the briefing.

That test would include a trio of astronauts -- Butch Wilmore, Micke Fincke and a yet to be named mission specialist.

Once Starliner has proven it can safely launch, dock itself and land, the spacecraft could begin regular crewed flights to the ISS, joining SpaceX in NASA's commercial crew program.

Both SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner are fully autonomous and designed to dock themselves to the space station.

Since there will not be a crew on board this flight, the astronauts on the space station will have the capability to remote pilot the craft if necessary as its docks to the ISS. If necessary, however, the spacecraft can also be controlled by folks on the ground.

According to NASA's ISS program manager, Joel Montalbano, the agency's international partners -- including Russia -- have given Starliner the go ahead to dock with the orbital outpost, clearing the way for one of the last steps remaining to certify Starliner for human use.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6

Wreckage On Mars Captured By NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter

It's an eerie scene: A desolate Martian landscape, completely empty, save for the wreckage of what appears to be an alien spacecraft. And it was all captured by a tiny helicopter flying overhead. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, the first to fly on another planet, has beamed back some of the most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

The largest comet ever recorded is moving towards Earth

A new comet called C/2014 UN271, or the Bernardinelli-Bernstein is moving toward Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. The comet has been discovered for a while and it has been monitored by NASA. Bernardinelli-Bernstein moving toward Earth. Bernardinelli-Bernstein weighs 500 trillion tons and has a nucleus (core) of about 80...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Commercial Crew Program#Iss#Boeingspace Orbital#Ulalaunch#Starliner
The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boeing Starliner finally moves near launch pad for crucial test flight

The Boeing-made Starliner spacecraft finally rolled near the launchpad to be mounted atop a rocket in preparation for a second shot at a crucial flight test the spacecraft failed in 2020. Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2, is scheduled to lift off from launch complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than May 19. Unlike the Crew Dragon spacecraft of Boeing competitor SpaceX, the Starliner will fly to orbit atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Boeing moved the spacecraft to the vertical integration facility near the launch complex Wednesday in order to mate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
IFLScience

Watch What Happens To Astronauts When The ISS Gets A Boost

It took a genius like Issac Newton to invent the laws of motion because friction, air resistance, and other forces on Earth complicate things so much that it's hard to see the underlying forces. In space, however, much of this is stripped away, and we can witness physics in a raw form, such as a body in motion remains in motion unless acted on by a force. The European Space Agency (ESA) has provided a great example of this with footage of astronauts inside the International Space Station (ISS) during a reboost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

An Old Russian Rocket Has Suddenly Exploded In Orbit

An old Russian motor has exploded in orbit, creating a further 16 shards of potentially hazardous debris. The Russian SOZ ullage motor (also known as ullage rockets) was put into orbit 15 years ago, when the GLONASS satellites were launched in 2007. The motors are used to help boost payloads – in this case, a Russian satellite navigation system – into their required orbit. In Zero-G, fuel can float away from where it is required, especially after a craft reduces acceleration. It is the job of the ullage motors to gently accelerate the whole spacecraft, pushing propellant back into position within the tanks ready for the main engines to restart in orbit. Without it, probes or spacecraft could become stranded, as the fuel floats away from where it is needed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Astronaut Hands Over Command to Russian Cosmonaut As SpaceX Crew-3 Prepares To Depart Space Station

NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn handed over command of the International Space Station (ISS) to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev in a traditional Change of Command ceremony which began at 2:35 p.m. EDT (11:35 a.m. PDT) today. Artemyev, a veteran of three spaceflights to the space station, will lead the Expedition 67 crew until the end of summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Crew-3 return to Earth delayed extra day after six months in space

Nasa’s Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station will spend at least one additional day in space before returning to Earth after the space agency delayed their homecoming.The four Crew-3 astronauts were scheduled to return to Earth on Thursday, but Nasa’s head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders said that the new schedule will allow forecasters more time to review weather around the Florida coast, where the astronauts will splash down in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft just after midnight Eastern time on Friday.Axiom-1, the first all private mission to the ISS, was delayed in returning to Earth for several...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA scientists start studying 50-year-old frozen Apollo 17 moon samples

NASA scientists have started to study 50-year-old samples of the moon's surface that were collected during the agency's final crewed moon landing mission, Apollo 17. In March of this year, scientists at NASA cracked open a lunar sample collected during Apollo 17 and stored in 1972. The sample had sat in a freezer for decades at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston but recently made its way to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Facility in Maryland, where researchers have begun to examine it. NASA aims for this work to support future lunar sample studies that take place with its new crewed lunar landing program, known as Artemis.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Exploding Russian rocket could create more hazards in space

A motor from a Russian rocket exploded in orbit earlier this month, the US Space Force has confirmed.The explosion and subsequent break up of SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F), as the Space Force enumerated the object, generated 16 new pieces of space debris that the Space Force is now tracking. Unlike Russia’s intentional use of an anti-satellite missile to destory an old Soviet space satellite in November, the rocket motor explosion on 15 April was unintentional. The missile test generated a cloud of debris that temporarily threatened the International Space Station and forced astronauts and Russian cosmonauts to take shelter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
351K+
Followers
55K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy