Bellevue police investigating early-morning in-custody death

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bellevue Police Department distributed a press release regarding an in-custody death that occurred early this morning.

BPD said that no officers discharged their weapons, but that the incident must be investigated as an in-custody death per state statute, as the death occurred during a traffic stop.

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check just before 2 a.m. from a woman who said her husband had been making suicidal statements and did not know where he was. Two hours later at 3:56 a.m., BPD made contact with the vehicle that the man — who remains unidentified — was driving.

"As the vehicle came to a stop, a single gun shot was heard from the vehicle," stated the official BPD press release. "Officers approached the vehicle and discovered the single male occupant, deceased."

The Omaha Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the investigation and will then be submitted to Sarpy County Attorney Kenneth L. Polikov pending a grand jury investigation.

