Body found in the Ohio River, near Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell us they have found a body in the Ohio River.

Police say the body was found around eleven this morning near an island by the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The body was first found by a barge operator, who later called authorities. The identity has not been released yet. An autopsy is expected to be done in the next 24 hours.

The Owensboro Police Department says Officers have located a deceased male and were assisted by the Owensboro Fire Department in recovering the body.

We will bring you more details as they become available. Anyone with additional information can

call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).