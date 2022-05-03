ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Body found in the Ohio River, near Blue Bridge

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHYgO_0fRrsIYk00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell us they have found a body in the Ohio River.

Police say the body was found around eleven this morning near an island by the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The body was first found by a barge operator, who later called authorities. The identity has not been released yet. An autopsy is expected to be done in the next 24 hours.

The Owensboro Police Department says Officers have located a deceased male and were assisted by the Owensboro Fire Department in recovering the body.

We will bring you more details as they become available. Anyone with additional information can
call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 4

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Riverside Dr. close to SWAT challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Competitors will be jumping cars and running up walls on May 7 as the Evansville Police Department SWAT challenge returns to downtown. Riverside Drive will be closed due to the event and barricades are set around the event space. Competitors will face obstacles in a 5 Kilometer run such as walls, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Sports
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Opd#Eyewitness News
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – As an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, an additional arrest has been made, says police. PPD says on April 29, Officer Eric Elder obtained three arrest warrants for Crystal Moore Ferguson, 47, […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO wants help finding a man with active warrants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding someone. DCSO is trying to locate the whereabouts of Christopher Mills, 36, of Owensboro. Mills has active warrants out for his arrest. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8888.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy