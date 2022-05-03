ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Prep sports schedule for Tuesday

By Eric Granstrom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spring sports season is winding down with a full slate of games on tap today. In boys soccer, the early games have Brewster hosting Oroville; Tonasket takes on Okanogan; and Liberty Bell visits Bridgeport....

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake fastpitch nabs two more wins

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake High School fastpitch team took three more wins this week, advancing their goal toward league champions. On Friday, the Moses Lake Chiefs swept visiting West Valley to stay in contention for the Big 9 League title with a come-from-behind win in game one and mercy rule finish in game two. Moses Lake and West Valley entered Senior Night at Moses Lake High School tied with Eastmont for the league lead. The Chiefs celebrated their two seniors, Rylie Sanchez and Jenna Rowland, with a ceremony before the action got started in their last home games as Chiefs.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Indians game postponed, double header scheduled for Saturday

SPOAKNE, Wash.— The game between the Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to bad weather and field conditions. A doubleheader will occur on Saturday, May 7, starting at 5:09 p.m. Two seven-inning games will be played, and a 30-minute intermission will take place in between the end of the first game and the start of the second game.
SPOKANE, WA
