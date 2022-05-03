Prep sports schedule for Tuesday

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake High School fastpitch team took three more wins this week, advancing their goal toward league champions. On Friday, the Moses Lake Chiefs swept visiting West Valley to stay in contention for the Big 9 League title with a come-from-behind win in game one and mercy rule finish in game two. Moses Lake and West Valley entered Senior Night at Moses Lake High School tied with Eastmont for the league lead. The Chiefs celebrated their two seniors, Rylie Sanchez and Jenna Rowland, with a ceremony before the action got started in their last home games as Chiefs.

