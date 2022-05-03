DMV Jamestown Office To Shutdown For Upgrades

There’s a slight chance the Point Bridge could reopen to traffic by the end of the week. Grand Forks and East Grand Forks officials will compare notes in the coming days to see when the southernmost river crossing can reopen to traffic after being closed by flood waters. Bridge inspectors could utilize a drone to look at the downtown Sorlie Bridge as soon as this weekend.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What do you do in times like these when there is an emergency, and someone’s life is at stake? One Minot trooper with the North Dakota State Patrol can share his story. Trooper Dan Johnson got a call Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. that...
April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
ST. PAUL -- House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders reached a deal on COVID bonuses for front line workers and on re-filling the Unemployment Insurance Fund to avoid business tax increases -- and it's expected a bill will be on the governor's desk later Friday and he'll sign it. The...
UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: Governor Doug Burgum is authorizing the North Dakota National Guard to launch a single UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a 600-gallon water bucket to assist with putting out the fire, according to a Facebook post by the North Dakota National Guard. The aircraft left Bismarck around 2:32 p.m. after a request was […]
(Casselton, ND) -- A major announcement was made Tuesday for the city of Casselton. Grand Farm has announced the city has been chosen as the site for the agency's multi-million dollar Innovation Facility. "What it's designed for is a space for innovation and collaboration to take place, and then to...
An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
UPDATE: (Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a "suspicious package" located outside of the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead. A release sent by the Fargo Police Department says an unidentified male was showing "suspicious behavior" outside The Islamic Center, located near the 600 block of 28th Street South in Fargo. The male left a backpack near the building and left the scene. FPD's K-9 unit was deployed to the scene, and are investigating the contents of the bag. Nearby businesses are asked to shelter at this time.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive near Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, you may notice a big change along Cliff Avenue. A fourplex near the corner of Cliff Avenue and 41st Street is no more. This demolition work comes after a voluntary buyout by the City...
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The tracks at the scene of a fiery train derailment west of Minot this weekend have reopened to traffic and cleanup is underway. Twenty-four cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Sunday morning near County Road 10. The train cars involved were...
"These staffing decisions were not taken lightly. They were necessary but very difficult." WFISD officials released a statement on Wednesday addressing recently announced reductions in staffing across the district.
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More than 2,000 homes are still without power in northwest North Dakota ten days after the latest April blizzard, and crews still remain on the job. A majority of those homes are with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, who say about 11% of their coverage area remains down. As other utilities finish their restoration efforts, they have offered to assist the cooperative, which should help in speeding up the process.
A Grand Forks businessman has been named the Managing Director of Recovery Reinvented. In announcing the selection of Jonathan Holth North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum says his leadership will enable the movement to “evolve and thrive.”. Recovery Reinvented is designed to end the shame and stigma surrounding addiction...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State of North Dakota and the federal government are suing two pipeline companies for oil spills in 2015 and 2016. They are seeking civil penalties against Bridger Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline for spills on the Yellowstone River in 2015 and in the Ash Coulee Creek in Billings County in 2016. The state is also looking for reimbursement for cleanup costs for the Ash Coulee Creek.
I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
MINOT, N.D. – City and county leaders met in a special session between Minot and Ward County to discuss Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, for the M Building. The county called for the joint session to find out more information and possibly negotiate on the agreement. “Hear it again,...
Efforts to bring a corn milling plant to Grand Forks continue to inch forward. The Planning and Zoning Commission last night (Wednesday) approved a rezoning of 370 acres of land and a plat for the proposed Fufeng project. Prior to the vote critics voiced concerns over the company’s ties to...
MINOT, N.D. – Confusion occurred this weekend when emergency evacuation orders started going out, and were rescinded, by authorities around Minot. Authorities said they wanted to evacuate four homes near Sunday’s Burlington train derailment. According to Minot Police they were able to select the area and notify the devices there in the local system, but when that translated to the federal system it began notifying phones in range of the local cell tower.
