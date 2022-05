Residents in the area later this year will begin exploring through what Frisco officials consider one of their most ambitious parks. A portion of Grand Park, from Cotton Gin Road to Stonebrook Parkway, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates. Coates on May 3 presented a multi-phase plan to begin work on the park before City Council.

