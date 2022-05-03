Hank Williams Jr. Remembers His Late Wife Mary Jane’s Love Of The Outdoors In Touching Tribute: “She Could Hit An Elk At 400 Yards”

Back in March, we learned of the tragic news that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane, had passed away at the age of 58 due to complications after a medical procedure.

You can only imagine the heartbreak that Hank Jr. and his family are going through at the moment, as we’ve seen both him, and their son Sam, post touching tributes to the late wife and mother.

However, you have to respect Hank Jr.’s courage to push through, as he announced that he’s still hitting the road for his Live In Concert Tour, and still plans to drop his full on blues album, Rich White Honky Tonk Blues.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see that the famed country singer is still reminiscing on all the good times had with Mary Jane, as he recently posted a sweet thread on Twitter.

Check out the story of how the two met, fell in love, and spent 38 years of marriage, raising their two kids Katherine and Sam, and hunting every animal on God’s green Earth:

Here’s to Mary Jane:

“On July 4th, 1984 I met a beautiful young lady in a Hawaiian Tropic bikini at a huge outdoor concert in Washington, D.C. She was 20 years old and drop-dead gorgeous! That’s the day my world changed forever.”

“The girl from Daytona Beach came to the snow covered mountains of Montana and fell in love.

She could hit an elk at 400 yards, sitting on the side of a cold mountain and go from that to dressing up for an award show. They couldn’t get enough photos of the beauty, Mary Jane.”

“She hunted Africa, where we slept on cots out in the open, listening to the lions and the hippos and the hyenas. Trips to Alaska, huge Kodiak bears, moose, etc. Fishing in South America.

So many happy times were spent at the Montana Ranch and house. She could and did DO IT ALL!”

“38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane.

Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever.”