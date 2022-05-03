Rays still getting a feel for how to keep Wander Franco feeling good

The Rays' Wander Franco hits a single, which Oakland centerfielder Cristian Pache made an error on, allowing Yandy Diaz to score, on Monday night in the third inning. [ JEFF CHIU | Associated Press ]

OAKLAND, Calif. — Wander Franco needs some special handling.

As the 21-year-old star plays his way through his first full major-league season, he and his Rays bosses are working to get a better understanding of how hard he plays, how often he needs rest and how best to deal with leg muscle issues that have sidelined him twice in the first 22 games.

“It’s something that he’s got to manage and I’m going to have to manage,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Monday’s 6-1 win. “We’re going to have to have constant communication. And when there’s opportunities to get him off his feet, we’ll do that.”

Franco missed Sunday’s game after feeling tightness in his right hamstring while doing pre-game hitting drills. He was up front in telling the staff he didn’t feel right, but wanted to play and was frustrated to be taken out of the lineup. He missed the April 18 game in Chicago under similar circumstances, but with the tightness in the quad muscle.

In an attempt to prevent Franco from sustaining a more serious injury that could sideline him for an extended period, Cash and the Rays coaches have asked him to not run hard all the time, such as when he hits a ball that appears to be a routine out.

Franco doesn’t like the restrictions, but has tried — at times — to cede his bosses’ wishes. He did so most notably Thursday after grounding to third, and it didn’t look good as Mariners first baseman Ty France bobbled the throw but Franco was still out.

“The coaches have said that to me, but (running hard) is definitely the way I’ve played since I was a kid, and that’s the form I’m going to play,” he said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

Cash suggested that playing on the Tropicana Field turf could be a contributing factor to the muscle tightness; Franco wasn’t sure but said, “I would think just the general consecutive games played also would have something to do with it.”

Both times after sitting out, Franco returned the next day and had a good game.

In his second at-bat Monday, he laced a ball that skipped past centerfielder Cristian Pache and raced all the way to third. Franco appeared to pull up a bit as he got to the base and looked uncomfortable, but told Cash and head athletic trainer Joe Benge he was fine and stayed in.

Franco was on base twice more, singling in the fourth and reaching on an error by shortstop Elvis Andrus in the sixth. With a 6-1 lead in the ninth, Cash had Isaac Paredes pinch-hit for Franco, but said it was strictly “precautionary” and he would “fully anticipate” Franco would play Tuesday.

Ryan Yarbrough pitching in

Ryan Yarbrough was being activated off the injured list to start Tuesday’s game against the A’s, having been out all season due to left groin tightness; he replaced reliever Phoenix Sanders on the active roster. Sanders, whose back locked up during Monday’s game, was to either be sent down to Triple-A Durham or placed on the injured list.

Miscellany

Cash said Yandy Diaz will appear more at the top of the order, with Brandon Lowe sliding into the middle with Ji-Man Choi out. Diaz said he likes hitting leadoff and has done well there with a career .294 average and .841 OPS. … Franco is among several star big-leaguers featured in a new line of digital collectibles (NFTs) from Metabilia being released at 3 p.m. Wednesday via the DraftKings Marketplace. ... Announced attendance Monday was 2,488.

• • •

