'Shahs of Sunset' star asks $32 million for Lee Iacocca's Bel-Air mansion

By Jack Flemming
 3 days ago

In Bel-Air, the longtime home of late automobile titan Lee Iacocca is on the market for $32 million just two years after it traded hands for $19.5 million.

The seller is Lilly Ghalichi, a reality star who appeared in Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset.” She and her husband, Dara Mir, made a few changes during their two-year stay, updating the kitchen with a marble island and adding herringbone floors in the bedroom.

Before Ghalichi, the home was owned for nearly three decades by Iacocca, who’s best known for developing the Ford Mustang and also saving the Chrysler Corporation from the brink of bankruptcy as CEO in the 1980s. His daughter sold the estate following his death in 2019.

Found just down the street from Hotel Bel-Air, the property spans over an acre with a 10,700-square-foot mansion, swimming pool and tennis court. A long driveway approaches the column-lined entry, which leads to modern living spaces navigated by arched doorways.

Ornate chandeliers hang over a handful of dining areas, and wood-beamed ceilings top a two-story living room with a fireplace. The office has been painted a splashy shade of blue.

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the home, including a primary suite with a terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.

The house was built in 1990, and Iacocca bought it three years later for $4.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Tyrone McKillen and Andrew Hurley of Compass hold the listing.

