Plymouth man sentenced for indecent assault, corruption of minors

Liberato

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man who admitted to molesting a 6-year-old girl was sentenced to up to two years in jail on Tuesday.

Joan Vladimir Liberato, 27, of Vanloon Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to six months to 23 months at the county correctional facility and three years probation on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors. Liberato pled guilty to the two misdemeanor charges Jan. 3.

Plymouth police charged Liberato on allegations he molested the girl inside his residence in September 2020, according to court records.

Liberato allegedly told the girl he was looking for scratches on the girl’s leg.

Police charged Liberato after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

At the start of Liberato’s hearing, Vough explained to the girl’s parents he must follow state sentencing guidelines in an attempt to have the parents understand about what may appear as a lenient sentence.

Both parents said they understood.

The girl’s father said the traumatic experience has affected their lives.

“It’s been a whirlwind of chaos; it’s been a nightmare in every way,” the father said, noting the psychological impact on the girl will last for years if not decades.

Liberato said he was “sorry,” before Vough imposed the sentence.