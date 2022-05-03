Woman collapses in court when sentenced for selling methamphetamine

Cool

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Edwardsville had to be assisted as she collapsed when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to state prison on allegations she sold crystal methamphetamine.

Robin J. Cool, 40, of Main Street, begged and pleaded not to be sent to state prison while hysterically crying and hyperventilating when Vough sentenced her to 15 months to 30 months in state prison on a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Cool pled guilty to the charge March 14.

Kingston police in court records say Cool picked up the illegal drugs from a location in Wilkes-Barre she sold for cash on May 13 and May 14, 2021.

Police said the substances Cool sold tested positive for methamphetamine, court records say.

In court Tuesday, Cool believed she would be sentenced to probation but instead, Vough sentenced her to state prison.

Cool responded by hyperventilating, crouching over and violently sobbing begging not to be sent to prison.

“Please don’t do this, please don’t do this,” a sobbing Cool yelled. “Please, I’m sorry, Please. I didn’t do this, I didn’t do this.”

Sheriff deputies placed a chair in front of the judicial bench as Cool sat while Vough was completing the sentencing hearing. Vough repeated Cool’s appellate rights as she apparently didn’t listen the first time due to her hysterics.

Cool was handcuffed in the courtroom and taken to the county correctional facility where she will be transferred to one of two state prison’s for women.