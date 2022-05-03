Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hertford, Gates, Isle of Wight, Southampton, northeastern Sussex and Surry Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin and the City of Suffolk through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waverly to Hunterdale to Gatesville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Windsor, Waverly, Courtland, Wakefield, Claremont, Gatesville, Surry, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Cofield, Ivor, Dendron and Harrellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
