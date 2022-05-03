ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newberry, Saluda by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Orange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WYFF4.com

School districts announces early dismissal due to severe weather threat in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several Upstate school districts have announced early dismissals due to the severe weather threat. "Due to the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon, Greenwood School District 50 will dismiss early today, Friday, May 6th. Dismissal times are as follows: ECMS dismiss at 11:10 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m. and Middle and High Schools at 11:50 a.m. All afterschool activities have been canceled.
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Hickory Grove, SC
City
Columbia, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
City
Batesburg-leesville, SC
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Saluda, SC
City
Pomaria, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#South Wind#Thunderstorm#High Water#Newberry College#Wyses Ferry#Emory
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREENSVILLE NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE EDWARD...LUNENBURG NOTTOWAY...WESTERN DINWIDDIE...SOUTH CENTRAL AMELIA AND NORTHERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central, south central and southeastern Virginia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Mill Creek is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1041 PM EDT, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wolfe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM EDT this evening for portions of east central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties in southeast Kentucky, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe. An areal flood warning remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Breathitt counties. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT Saturday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Frederick FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Maryland, including the following counties: Carroll and Frederick. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Westminster Thurmont... Emmitsburg Harry Grove Stadium... Ballenger Creek Mount Airy... Taneytown Hampstead... Brunswick Walkersville... Manchester Braddock Heights... New Market Discovery-Spring Garden... Linganore-Bartonsville Clover Hill... Green Valley Wolfsville... Point Of Rocks - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Conway, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Commercial and industrial establishments downstream of the State Highway 9 Bridge are effected. At 32.0 feet, Extensive agricultural acreage downstream of Morrilton along the right bank and north of Ormond Lock and Dam. Remove equipment in the floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday night to a crest of 33.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 28.1 Fri 9 PM 32.2 32.7 26.6 33.0 1 PM 5/08
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding inside the levees At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 31.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 28.4 Fri 9 PM 29.3 30.3 31.3 31.5 1 PM 5/10
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.7 Fri 8 PM 21.7 21.7 21.8 21.8 7 PM 5/09
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, northwestern Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Cross Creek, or 11 miles northeast of Williston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Sparr, Cross Creek, Orange Springs, Micanopy, Reddick, McIntosh, Hog Valley and Flemington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tents, canopies and lawn furniture. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving may become difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds can also lead to blowing dust. Blowing dust can reduce visibility and cause poor air quality. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy