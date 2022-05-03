Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
