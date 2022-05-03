Huge diamond called ‘The Rock’ expected to sell for around $30M at auction

Online watch auction platform Loupe This has set a world record for a vintage Cartier Crash, selling a 1967 example for more than $1.5M USD. Bidding rose from $50 USD to $1,503,888 USD over the course of seven days, with a final flurry of bids in the last 24 hours adding nearly $1M USD to the price. When the 10% buyer’s premium is added, the watch will cost its new owner $1.65M USD, more than twice the pre-sale upper estimate of $800,000 USD.

