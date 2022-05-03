Huge diamond called ‘The Rock’ expected to sell for around $30M at auction

After two years of cancellations, the New York Auto Show returns for a 10-day event that celebrates the latest and greatest the automotive industry has to offer. With the electric car market expected to more than quadruple from $208.95 billion in 2021 to $957.42 billion, it is not surprise that EVs took up a major part of the conversation at the show.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Patek Philippe has created a piece unique perpetual calendar chronograph in titanium to be auctioned off for a children’s charity later this year. The Patek Philippe Ref. 5270T-010 perpetual calendar chronograph has been produced specifically to raise money for the Swiss charity, Children Action, and is the first time the reference has been produced in titanium.
Though the iconic Defender nameplate stretches back to the 1980s (and decades longer before it got the Defender name), its history in the US isn't as lengthy. Land Rover first offered the Defender 110 First Edition 30 years ago as 1993 model. To celebrate this occasion, the 2023 Land Rover Defender gains a limited production 30th Anniversary Edition that pays homage to the original's rugged design.
Online watch auction platform Loupe This has set a world record for a vintage Cartier Crash, selling a 1967 example for more than $1.5M USD. Bidding rose from $50 USD to $1,503,888 USD over the course of seven days, with a final flurry of bids in the last 24 hours adding nearly $1M USD to the price. When the 10% buyer’s premium is added, the watch will cost its new owner $1.65M USD, more than twice the pre-sale upper estimate of $800,000 USD.
In April, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased 10.5% year-over-year to 176,965, including 167,707 Fords (down 10.5%). Year-to-date, the company noted a 15.3% decrease to 609,097, including 580,691 Fords (down 15.0%). Ford explains that the semiconductor chip shortages persist, which is a major factor...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For special occasions or a simple, hands-off weekday meal, a roasting pan with a rack makes cooking simple. You can create a delicious meal for your friends and family without spending hours in the kitchen with just a few ingredients.
Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
Behold the Will.i.AMG, a one-off car developed by Will.i.am in partnership with Mercedes-Benz AMG. The actor and singer is actually a brand ambassador for AMG's new electrified lineup, starting with the 2023 GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe, so it's no surprise that the GT 4-Door Coupe is actually the basis for the custom ride.
