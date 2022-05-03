ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Lookout: Credit card thief

By Erik Columbia
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a person suspected of stealing a credit card from a locked locker at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt.

According to police, the card was then used at Macy’s at Destiny USA.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8zg1_0fRronId00
    Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w9nR_0fRronId00
    Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klTHV_0fRronId00
    Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department

When looking at the pictures above, the person appears to be a male with short hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants, with a dark winter coat and glasses.

If you know the person in the pictures, or have information about the crime, you can call 315-449-3640, fill out a tips form , or email the Town of DeWitt Police.

