ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

80-degree water is great for swimming now, could help fuel storms this hurricane season

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla — Ahhh. There's nothing like an afternoon dip in the warm Gulf of Mexico on a sunny summer day. The St. Petersburg buoy observed a peak temperature of 79.5 degrees Monday afternoon. While that is ideal swimming water to some, that temperature provides a reminder of what's to come...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Swimming#Water Temperatures#Ocean Temperatures#Atlantic Hurricane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Research finds airborne toxins in Southwest Florida

There’s new information about airborne toxins in Southwest Florida as research expands. Concerns are growing about the impact on the community and the air we breathe. The Calusa Waterkeeper set up air samplers in various locations around Lee County last year after the red tide and blue-green algae outbreak in 2018.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Showers, few storms possible over Mother's Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla — Get your blossoming bouquets ready because Mother's Day weekend is upon us. While there will be plenty of moments to spend with family outdoors, there's a small window for dicey weather – thankfully earlier on in the weekend. Here's the breakdown:. As a cut-off low...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Tampa Bay

3 summer vacation mountain Airbnbs within driving distance of Tampa

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to escape Tampa's humidity and loads of tourists.These three Airbnbs are near Pine Lake, a mountain town in Georgia about six hours from Tampa that has tons of hiking and small-town charm.Hike your way through FDR state park or head to the resort area of Calloway Gardens, which has walking and bike trails, a lakefront beach, golf and other outdoor activities.Luxury villa in Calloway GardensIf you're entertaining your whole family, this spacious updated villa that sleeps eight should do the trick.Features: Screened-in porch, close to activities, fire tableSpace: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathsCost: $275+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Delightful one-bedroom Skoolie Should you prefer adventure over luxury, you can stay in an up-fitted school bus.Features: Kitchen, WiFi, pet-friendlySpace: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $72+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of AirbnbGlamping tentFor people looking for lodging somewhere between a villa and a vehicle, consider glamping. Features: Queen-sized bed, bunk beds, covered deckSpace: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $178+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy