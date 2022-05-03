80-degree water is great for swimming now, could help fuel storms this hurricane season

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to escape Tampa's humidity and loads of tourists.These three Airbnbs are near Pine Lake, a mountain town in Georgia about six hours from Tampa that has tons of hiking and small-town charm.Hike your way through FDR state park or head to the resort area of Calloway Gardens, which has walking and bike trails, a lakefront beach, golf and other outdoor activities.Luxury villa in Calloway GardensIf you're entertaining your whole family, this spacious updated villa that sleeps eight should do the trick.Features: Screened-in porch, close to activities, fire tableSpace: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathsCost: $275+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Delightful one-bedroom Skoolie Should you prefer adventure over luxury, you can stay in an up-fitted school bus.Features: Kitchen, WiFi, pet-friendlySpace: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $72+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of AirbnbGlamping tentFor people looking for lodging somewhere between a villa and a vehicle, consider glamping. Features: Queen-sized bed, bunk beds, covered deckSpace: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $178+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO