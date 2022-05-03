ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmonsville, SC

Fox in Timmonsville tests positive for rabies

By Braley Dodson
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fox found in Timmonsville in late April has tested positive for rabies, according to an announcement Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The fox was found near River Bend Drive and Darlington Street. DHEC does not believe any people or pets were exposed.

The fox was sent for laboratory testing on April 30. DHEC received test results on Monday.

The animal is the first in the county to test positive for rabies this year. There have been 23 cases of rabid animals throughout the state this year — with an average of 148 cases a year.

Terri McCollister, the leader of DHEC’s rabies program, suggests seeking medical attention if a person has been exposed to a wild or domestic animal. The virus can be transmitted through bites, scratches and the eyes, nose or mouth.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed with the fox or another animal with rabies is urged to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at (843) 661-4825 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. An after-hours line can be reached at (888) 847-0902, selecting option two.

