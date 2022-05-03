ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE Document Shredding/Computer & Electronic Recycling Event will be Sat., May 21

A FREE Document Shredding/Computer & Electronic Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Windermere RE/South, Inc. in Burien (map below).

This event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with free document shredding and computer/electronic recycling.

Some of the items being accepted for recycling include:

  • Computers
  • Laptops
  • Servers
  • LCD Monitors
  • LCD TVs
  • Ipads/Tablets
  • Misc. Electronics
  • Server Racks
  • Networking Items
  • Hard Drives
  • Circuit Boards
  • Wire
  • UPS Battery Backups
  • Computer Accessories
    WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

    WHERE: Windermere RE/South, Inc., 401 SW 152nd Street, Burien:

