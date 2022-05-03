ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'The Circle' reveals Houston cast member for Season 4

By Priscilla Aguirre
 3 days ago
Rachel Evans from Houston will be on the cast for Season 4 of Netflix's The Circle.  (Tom Dymond/Netflix)

For those who keep up with all of Netflix's reality social experiments (like I do), there will be a Texas contestant to root for in the upcoming season of The Circle. S eason 4 premieres on Wednesday, May 4 . If it's like past seasons, a few episodes will be released at midnight on Tuesday, May 3.

Netflix's The Circle is a reality competition series where eight contestants interact with each other through a social media app. The participants can play as themselves or a catfish as they never meet face to face until the end.

Netflix's The Circle is a reality competition series where eight contestants interact with each other through a social media app. The participants can play as themselves or a catfish as they never meet face to face until the end.  (Netflix)

The contestants will rate each other each week on popularity and likeness with the least loved players going home. At the end of the season, the contestant who earns the highest rating from their fellow sequestered competitors will win a series-high $150,000 grand prize.

Netflix brands this cycle of its buzzy reality TV show as extra "spicy" with "more twists and turns than ever before."

The 29-year-old is a paranormal researcher, according to the show. (Tom Dymond/Netflix)

According to a teaser from Netflix, Rachel Evans will represent Texas as she's a 29-year-old paranormal researcher from Houston. In the video, Evans says, "Having paranormal experiences as a kid allowed me to open up that part of my brain, and now it remains open." She will go in as herself, not a catfish.

"Growing up as a Jewish, chubby kid, nobody told me that I was a dweeb so I have grown up my entire life thinking that I'm just the coolest," Evans said.

Evans' Instagram bio reads that she busts ghosts on The Travel Channel and runs social media for Smosh. She wrote, "What I'm trying to say is I'm bad on dates."

"I'm finally on a tv show with living people," Evans wrote in an Instagram caption . "Watch me navigate the wild world of human interaction on @thecirclenetflix may 4th on Netflix."

