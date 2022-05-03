Santa Cruz Police investigating death of man found near Ocean View Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz Police said they are investigating the death of a middle-aged man found around the 900 block of East Cliff Drive Monday morning.

A woman walking her dog found a dead man on a path below Ocean View Park near East Cliff Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Police found the man dead with, "trauma to his upper torso."

Law officials say this investigation is ongoing and they are looking to determine if foul play was involved.

The identity of the man is awaiting verification from the Santa Cruz County Coroner.

