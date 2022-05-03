ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Does Mississippi Have Apology Laws?

By Mississippi Legal News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is often noted that when you are in an injury accident situation where negligence is a factor, you admit to nothing and never apologize. Should someone file a claim against you or if you go to court, what you say could be devastating to the outcome of your case. In...

CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
WAPT

How much will medical marijuana cost and who pays?

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's newmedical marijuana program is ramping up. There is a list of diseases and ailments for patients looking for relief from chronic pain and to help them cope. "Pretty much, it's been the anguish of being in the hospital," said sickle cell anemia patient Monica Bass.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

