Alton, IL

Alton fire claims pickup Tuesday

By John Badman
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph The driver of a late model Dodge Ram 4X4 pickup truck escaped injury Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. when he noticed a fire in the rear of his truck and stopped on Humbert Road in Alton near the entrance to Skyline Towers Senior Apartments. By the time firefighters arrived the truck was well involved in flames.  (John Badman)

ALTON — No injuries were reported when a late model Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup truck burst into flames in Alton.

According to Alton firefighters, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday the driver of the truck noticed a fire in the rear of his truck and stopped on Humbert Road in Alton near the entrance to Skyline Towers Senior Apartments.

By the time firefighters arrived the truck was well involved in flames.

Alton Police closed Humbert Road in both directions for about 30 minutes; northbound traffic lanes remained closed even longer.

Fire officials said the driver told them he was in an accident yesterday and was on his way to drop the truck off for repairs when the fire broke out.

Firefighters did not have an official cause for the Tuesday truck fire but suspect it may have been fuel related. The fire spread to the interior of the truck and caused extensive damage, despite a quick response by firefighters.

