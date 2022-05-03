John Canzano talks PAC-12 and the impacts of NIL

Former Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner has settled with the University of Oregon after dismissing civil allegations against two former coaches related to controversial workouts in early 2017. In a $125.5 million lawsuit filed against UO, the two coaches and the NCAA, Brenner said players were required to perform hundreds of pushups and up-downs without rest and were denied water during the first day of conditioning as coaches told them to keep at it and said...

1 DAY AGO