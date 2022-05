Whether it's making rash decisions or feeling grumpy, hunger can make us think and act differently—"hangry," even. But little is known about how hunger signals in the gut communicate with the brain to change behavior. Now, Salk scientists are using worms as a model to examine the molecular underpinnings and help explain how hunger makes an organism sacrifice comfort and make risky decisions to get a meal.

