Irvine, CA

New study reveals brain circuit responsible for cocaine withdrawal-induced anxiety and relapse-related behavior

By University of California, Irvine
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from the University of California, Irvine, finds that drug withdrawal-induced anxiety and reinstatement of drug seeking behaviors are controlled by a single pathway in the brain and centered around dopamine cells. The study, "An extended amygdala-midbrain circuit controlling cocaine withdrawal-induced anxiety and reinstatement," was published today in...

medicalxpress.com

