2 accused of embezzling $1.7M in road funds to purchase, resell generators

By Justine Lofton
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
DETROIT – Two long-time Wayne County employees are charged in an embezzlement scheme that involved using federal funds to purchase generators and other power equipment that they then sold for personal profit, according to officials. Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, and John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit,...

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

