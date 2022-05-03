ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neural network learns to differentiate between healthy and inflamed bones using finger joints

By Friedrich–Alexander University Erlangen–Nurnberg
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many different types of arthritis, and diagnosing the exact type of inflammatory disease that is affecting a patient's joints is not always easy. In an interdisciplinary research project conducted at Friedrich–Alexander University (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, computer scientists and physicians have now succeeded in teaching an artificial neural network...

medicalxpress.com

Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Parkinson's disease becoming more prevalent

It is hard to say if the type of client my practice attracts makes me biased to the prevalence of diseases, but I have seen more and more wonderful people with Parkinson’s disease these last few years. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that statistics indicate is...
POCATELLO, ID
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Person
Andreas Maier
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
#Joints#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Neural Networks#Fau#Pd
WebMD

10 Foods That Will Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reduce Inflammation

What Should You Know About Arthritis and Inflammation?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population. It is a progressive disease that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. Later, it causes deformities in areas like the feet, ankles, fingers, and toes. Severe cases of rheumatoid arthritis can lead to immobility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Man's 'shifting' rash caused by worms crawling under his skin

A rash that seemed to move across a man's entire body was due to worms crawling under his skin, according to a new report. The 64-year-old man, who lives in Spain, had been previously diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer and needed to be hospitalized because the cancer had spread to his spine and was pressing on his spinal cord, according to the report, published April 21 in The New England Journal of Medicine. While in the hospital, doctors gave him a high dose of glucocorticoids, a class of steroids that fight inflammation and are sometimes used in cancer patients to help with side effects of chemotherapy and to aid in the treatment of certain cancers.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can eating gin-soaked raisins help someone with arthritis pain?

Gin-soaked raisins are a type of home remedy that some people claim can relieve arthritis pain. However, the only evidence for this is anecdotal. While many people claim they will work for arthritis symptoms, there are currently no studies examining the effects of consuming gin-soaked raisins. Some studies have looked...
HEALTH

