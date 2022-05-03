ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate endangered teen

By O. Gloria Okorie
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
UPDATE:

Temple PD report Marcel Byrd has been safely found and is no longer endangered.

Police did not disclose details of Byrd's return.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Temple Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Marcel Byrd.

Byrd was last seen Monday, fleeing from CPS, entering a 2002 silver Honda vehicle with the following license plate: KRB3148.

The time of day Byrd escaped was not disclosed.

Byrd is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, said Temple police.

Those with information on Byrd's whereabouts are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500.

