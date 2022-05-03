ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Man charged in ISIS-inspired plot found mentally competent

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLswl_0fRrmLqp00

A Maryland man has become mentally competent to stand trial more than two years after he was charged with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Rondell Henry's attorneys notified the court last Friday that he intends to pursue an insanity defense. Henry, 31, of Germantown, Maryland, was charged in 2019 with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis agreed Tuesday to order a psychiatric examination of Henry to determine whether he was insane around the time of his alleged offenses. The judge also ruled Henry is mentally competent to stand trial, can understand the charges against him and is capable of assisting in his defense.

Xinis had ruled in February 2020 that Henry was not competent to stand trial. She repeatedly extended Henry’s court-ordered hospitalization.

But the judge said a March 31 report on Henry's medical condition found experts had restored his mental competence and that he is “doing much better.” Defense attorney Christian Lassiter, an assistant federal public defender, said he does not dispute that finding.

“In fact, I think it corresponds directly with my own direct observations (of Henry),” Lassiter added.

When Xinis asked Henry how he is feeling, he said, “I'm feeling good.”

“Are you feeling well enough to make decisions for yourself?” the judge asked.

“Yes, I do,” Henry replied.

The judge said Henry appears to be "quite keyed in and healthy, which is good.”

Henry is accused of stealing a U-Haul van in Virginia and parking it at the National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination just outside the nation’s capital. Police arrested him the next morning after they found the van and saw Henry jump over a security fence.

Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack like one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016, authorities said. A federal prosecutor has said Henry intended to kill as many “disbelievers” as possible.

In 2019, a court-appointed forensic psychologist from the Federal Bureau of Prisons found “ample evidence” that Henry was mentally unfit to assist in his defense.

Henry has been detained at a federal medical facility in Butner, North Carolina . He does not have a trial date yet. The judge scheduled a June 27 status hearing for the case.

Prosecutors have said Henry watched Islamic State group propaganda videos of foreign terrorists beheading civilians and fighting overseas. Investigators said they recovered a phone Henry had discarded on a highway in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence, including images of the Islamic State flag, armed Islamic State fighters and the man who carried out the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida.

Henry is a naturalized U.S. citizen who moved to the country from Trinidad and Tobago more than a decade ago.

The terrorism charge he faces is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Henry also faces a stolen vehicle charge that carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge: Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed

A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to death next week, keeping on track what would be the first execution in the state in nearly eight years. In a ruling signed shortly before midnight Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson rejected an argument from defense lawyers that Clarence Dixon’s psychological problems prevent him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life. Dixon was convicted of murder in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US charges suspected head of Haitian kidnapping gang that abducted American missionaries

The leader of an infamous Haitian gang responsible for mass kidnappings across the country — including the kidnappings of 17 American and Canadian missionaries — has been charged by American authorities. The Washington Post reports that the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, is being accused of criminal conspiracy to smuggle firearms and munitions to his gang. Mr Joly and three others — including one US citizen and two Haitians living in Florida — were charged with conspiracy to violate export control laws and to defraud the US, money laundering and smuggling, according to a court filing from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioters plead guilty to assaulting police officer who suffered heart attack and brain trauma

A group of accused Capitol rioters have partially admitted to attacking police officer Michael Fanone on January 6, and will now likely face time behind bars.Two members of the group, who are from different US states, appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to allegations of assaulting Mr Fanone, a former officer, The Washington Post reported. Kyle Young, 38, told the court how he bought his teenage son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the “Stop the Steal” rally and then made their way to the US Capitol. That was when Mr Young and hundreds of rioters were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Police find car linked to Alabama murder inmate and prison guard on the run

A vehicle has been found in the search for an escaped inmate and prison officer, according to the US Marshals Service.The 2007 Ford Edge used by Vicky White and Casey White to flee Alabama was found in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, two hours north from the site of their escape.Investigators say the discovery on Friday comes as they are working through hundreds of tips from “all four corners of the United States” to try and track down the inmate and the officer who allegedly helped him go on the run.Authorities released images of how Vicky White,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Competence#Islamic State#Decisio
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Fox reporter says that if women in states that ban abortion want terminations they can live elsewhere

A Fox Business Network correspondent said that women concerned that their abortion rights will be stripped by the potential overturning of Roe v Wade should move to states where the practice is allowed. In the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, people across the country have feared the implications of such a ruling, namely that women will lose the right to have legal abortions. If the ruling is overturned later this year, nearly half of the states in the US will automatically ban most abortions. Fox Business Network...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents of woman ‘left to rot away on sofa for 12 years’ charged with murder

The parents of a Louisiana woman who was allegedly left to “rot away” on their sofa in her own waste for up to 12 years have been charged with second-degree murder. Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested and indicted on Monday, four months after their 36-year-old daughter Lacey’s emaciated body was found fused to the couch at their home in the town of Slaughter.Lacey was semi-naked and sitting upright in a sunken crevice in the sofa when she was found by a police officer, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.She weighed just 96 pounds (43 kgs) and was covered in urine,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy