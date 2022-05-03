NC airport: Arriving passenger taken to hospital with burns

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A passenger suffering from burns on a flight arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday night was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Airport officials said they received a medical call that a passenger was suffering from burns on an arriving flight and an emergency response team was deployed, news outlets reported. The passenger was checked on-site and then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Officials have not released details about how seriously the passenger was injured or what caused the burns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.