Blake Lively, Shawn Mendes & Billie Eilish Were the Most-Talked About Celebs at Met Gala

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
The Met Gala went off without a hitch on Monday in New York. Fashion’s biggest night saw A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicki Minaj walk the famous Met steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It had been two year since The Costume Institute held its annual benefit on the first Monday in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event took place in September. And with all things right again, the Met Gala ruled the conversation on social media channels last night. According to digital consumer intelligence platform Brand Watch, the #MetGala hashtag received more than 9.4 billion impressions during the Met Gala’s red carpet televised broadcast. #MetGala2022 accumulated 1.3 billion impressions of its own.

Per their data, Blake Lively, one of the evening’s co-chairs, had the most mentions of all the hosts within the Met Gala conversation. During the broadcast, she saw more than 134,000 mentions.

The former “Gossip Girl” star wore a custom Versace gown and Christian Louboutin shoes. Her look made headlines for its distinct New York City inspiration as her bow at the waist was unraveled to reveal a second look in verdigris — mirroring the transformation of New York’s Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidized green. Her duchesse train also featured a hand painted, foiled, and embroidered celestial map inspired by the 12 zodiac constellations decorating the ceiling of Grand Central Station while while art deco shapes on the bodice recalled New York landmarks like the Empire State building.

She was followed by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who accumulated over 36,000 mentions of his own during the time frame. (It’s key to note here that other celebs such as Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Minaj were the last to arrive and were not featured during the red carpet broadcast.)

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish followed with most mentions online, according to Brand Watch. Looking at a minute-over-minute basis, the data company found that the biggest splash was made by Eilish at 7:54 p.m. ET with Eilish generating more than 1,400 mentions in a single minute when she walked the carpet.

For the occasion, the “Happier Than Ever” singer wore an upcycled gown by Gucci and custom vegan leather platform heels.

Mendes also went the sustainable route in an eco-friendly Tommy Hilfiger suit.

As for designers, data showed that Versace was the most-mentioned fashion house beating out Jeremy Scott, Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne. Brand Watch reported that Versace accounted for 44% of all designer mentions within the Met Gala conversation.

Other stars wearing the Italian brand included Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily James, Olivia Rodrigo, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Lena Waithe.

To see all the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.

