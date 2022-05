The Rocket City keeps booming. The Huntsville metro area, the only large metro in Alabama to see rapid growth last year, passed the 500,000 mark in 2021. The Huntsville metro area, which includes Limestone and Madison counties at the northern edge of Alabama, added nearly 9,000 people in just one year, from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. That was the most total people added by any Alabama metro area during that time.

