ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Lowcountry group calling for more public information in Spanish

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmq1c_0fRrkNgh00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Black and Latine Coalition is calling on local leaders to be more considerate of the Spanish-speaking population.

Para leer sobre el programa en español, haga clic aquí.

The group has launched the #HolaCharleston campaign to “demand that elected officials in the Tri-County area translate all public communications into the Spanish Language.”

Relevant information would include, but not be limited to, “public service announcements, social media, websites, court notices, emergency management/disaster responses, theoretical and practical examinations, and all other information disseminated to the public, via the local government.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egnoT_0fRrkNgh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3SwS_0fRrkNgh00
Provided

According to coalition member Erica Veal, local governments’ efforts to translate important information to Spanish are sporadic, at best.

“Charleston County government tweeted graphics about warming shelters over the winter and I was surprised to see one of the graphics was in Spanish,” she said. But “currently, they’re posting important information about hurricane preparedness and none of it has been in Spanish. That needs to change.”

Planet Fitness offering free summer workouts for teens

Despite sizable concentrations of Spanish-speaking residents across the tri-county, coalition members feel that they are overlooked and often an afterthought. The coalition believes that providing important materials in their native language could “help grant opportunities for employment, vocational training, grant resources, business compliance resources, school resources, and more” to members of the Spanish-speaking community.

To learn more about how to support the campaign, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Charleston observing National Day of Prayer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders will observe the National Day of Prayer Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The one-hour observance is open to the public with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg giving the official “Call to Observance” Westminster pastor Rev. Dr. Daniel Smoak and associate pastor Rev. Melissa Long will give the “Call […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County GOP to host forum for SC01, superintendent candidates

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates who are running in South Carolina’s First Congressional District race are expected to attend a forum in Dorchester County next week. The Dorchester County Republican Party announced on Thursday it will host forums for the Congressional candidates and those vying for State Superintendent of Education. “Our country faces a pivotal […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

SC House agrees to redraw districts to settle racial gerrymandering lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina House Republicans have agreed to adjust state House districts after being accused of racial gerrymandering by the American Civil Liberties Union. After the highly contested maps were passed in December, the ACLU announced a civil lawsuit against the state over its “newly drawn and highly gerrymandered state House maps.” The […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek SRO fired over relationship with student

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student. Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Lowcountry#Planet Fitness#Vocational Training#Racism#Haga Clic Aqu#Holacharleston
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD investigating after school fight videos show up online

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown agencies locate body of missing five year old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday evening located the body of a five-year-old autistic child that went missing around 7:00 p.m. According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth Lusk, who went by “Lenny,” was last seen at 277 Cherokee Drive playing in a backyard sandbox. Her body was located around 10:30 […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCBD Count on 2

7-year-old killed in early-morning DUI crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating after a child was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Hollywood. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 162 and Hwy 164. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda sedan crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Save big at Doscher’s Store Closing Sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doscher’s in West Ashley will host a Store Closing Sale on Wednesday. As the store’s lease comes to an end, Doscher’s IGA in West Ashley will close after 48 years of business. The grocery store located at 1133 Savannah Highway will hold a Store Closing Sale on May 4 with big […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg native is first Black male S.C. Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg native Deion Jamison has been named S.C. Teacher of the Year. He is the first Black male teacher and first public charter school teacher to earn the title. Jamison was announced as the winner by state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at the annual South...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy