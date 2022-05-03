ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

ISP responding to traffic crash on I-57

 3 days ago

UPDATE (3:30PM)

The traffic crash has been cleared. All lanes are open.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 troopers and EMS are on scene of a crash on I-57 southbound at milepost 209, about three miles south of Tuscola.

Officers said the left lane is closed so they can clean up debris and remove cars from the roadway.

They encourage drivers to be cautious while driving through the area.

