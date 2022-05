The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is hosting their Wildfire Preparedness Exhibition this weekend, May 6th-8th. The community is invited to attend and learn how to live in a wildfire threatened landscape! Several fun, family-friendly activities and exhibits are planned. There will also be booths from over a dozen organizations so residents can get tailored information about how to prepare for the next wildfire. See below to access the agenda for the event and learn more about the exhibition.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO