ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Hochul Announces Progress on Two Genesee County Housing Developments to Provide 110 New Affordable Homes

ny.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Opened Liberty Square Features 55 New Affordable and Energy-Efficient Homes with 28 Reserved for Veterans with Disabilities. Includes Accessible Units for Persons with Mobility, Hearing or Vision Impairments. Construction Underway on Ellicott Station in Downtown Batavia with 55 Homes and Commercial Space Investment. Projects Complement 'Finger Lakes Forward'...

hcr.ny.gov

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Transformation of former Irondequoit Mall unveiled

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — It was a crazy idea. Develop part of an empty mall into housing. How do you do that? Irondequoit figured it out along with a bunch of partners. The developer believes it's a transformation that may be a first in the country. PathStone Development Corporation took the old Sears department store at the former Irondequoit Mall and turned it into affordable housing for seniors.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County COVID-19 Rate Still High, These 7 Zip Codes Have Most Cases

As we move into May and quickly approach summer, Erie County is headed back down the same path we took a few months ago. Our COVID-19 positivity rate is still considered high. We have an almost 25 percent positivity rate as of May 2, 2022. The CDC updated Erie County’s COVID-19 community level to “high,” and it remains at that level. According to the Erie County Department of Health,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Development#Low Income Housing#Real Estate#Ellicott Station#Congress#Covid
Hudson Valley Post

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
98.1 The Hawk

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Salamanca City School District appoints next superintendent

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Tuesday night, the Salamanca City Central School District announced the appointment of its next superintendent. The school district made the announcement via social media. Dr. Mark Beehler was appointed to the position. He had been serving as deputy superintendent for the past seven years. Beehler's...
SALAMANCA, NY
FL Radio Group

New Tool Store Opening Soon In Geneva

A year after one store moved out, another is moving in. Harbor Freight is coming to the Geneva Town and Country Plaza. The family owned business was started in 1977 and now has over 12-hundred stores across the country. The chain advertises “quality tools for everyone at 80% off.”
GENEVA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza In Orchard Park

Dear drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park,. Summer is around the corner, which means that we will be having busier traffic patterns across Western New York. Summertime and the holiday season typically means more traffic on both roads and plazas. Other than The Boulevard plaza in Amherst, there is no busier plaza in the Buffalo area than Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WIVB

Sinkhole closes Old Coomer Road in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deep sinkhole in Newfane has closed Old Coomer Road between Coomer Road and West Lake Road. The sinkhole opened up in the center of the Niagara County road and crews unsuccessfully tried to fill it with stone, according to the Newfane Highway Department. It’s...
NEWFANE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy