Governor Hochul Announces Progress on Two Genesee County Housing Developments to Provide 110 New Affordable Homes
Newly Opened Liberty Square Features 55 New Affordable and Energy-Efficient Homes with 28 Reserved for Veterans with Disabilities. Includes Accessible Units for Persons with Mobility, Hearing or Vision Impairments. Construction Underway on Ellicott Station in Downtown Batavia with 55 Homes and Commercial Space Investment. Projects Complement 'Finger Lakes Forward'...hcr.ny.gov
