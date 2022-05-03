ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State leaders respond to leaked draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

(WHNT) — Leaders across Alabama are reacting to a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision setting precedent for abortion rights over the last 50 years.

On Monday night, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) stated, “if the opinion stands, then it is a great decision for the protection of innocent life in America.”

Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to draft opinion

“The overturning of Roe will not make abortion illegal,” Aderholt continued. “It will simply leave the legality up to each individual state. While this will certainly reduce abortions by a great number, there will sadly still be thousands of abortions in states where it will remain legal.”

“I’m glad to say Alabama will not be one of them,” Aderholt stated.

Fellow congressman Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) called for the Court to release its final decision as soon as possible.

“In regard to the leaked draft, I believe Roe was wrongly decided and agree with the draft opinion of the court to overturn Roe v. Wade … To avoid chaos and further division about the law, the Court should immediately release the final decision.”

Roberts confirms ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft, orders investigation

As of Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who is retiring this year, has not released a statement on the leaked draft opinion; however, Senate counterpart Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) did speak on the topic:

The Dobbs case brings to the forefront one of the most important issues to Alabamians and many Americans: the protection of unborn lives. As a Christian, I believe the sanctity of human life is not measured by days or weeks. Life begins at conception. That’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of the Mississippi law.

The leaking of the draft opinion runs counter to the Supreme Court’s deliberative nature and its independence from political influence. It was wholly inappropriate, and whoever is responsible should be punished.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Alabama’s lone congressional Democrat, called the move a “devastating blow to women’s reproductive rights.”

“A woman’s personal health decisions should be made between her and her doctor,” Sewell said on Twitter. “The Senate must pass the #WHPA so that women everywhere can access a full range of reproductive health care services.”

President Biden visits Troy Tuesday afternoon

The #WHPA Sewell referenced in her tweet stands for the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” a piece of legislation aimed at codifying Roe v. Wade.

State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), who also serves as the chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, echoed Sewell’s concerns over the leaked draft opinion in a statement Monday night.

According to tonight’s reporting, the Supreme Court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving laws regarding abortion access up to the states. Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will be illegal in Alabama – a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients.

Yet again, Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions.

Republican politicians will claim this is a win for “life” in a state with high infant mortality rates, a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing free lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families – or do anything else that actually sanctifies life for Alabamians. Now, their law will block abortion access in Alabama, negatively affecting women with the fewest resources the most.

Some of our nation’s most consequential laws are written in state legislatures. This challenge started in the halls of the Mississippi legislature, and Democrats must remember this example of why local elections must be a central focus. What happens every day in Jackson or Montgomery can have national implications.

While the Alabama Republican supermajority keeps trying to turn the clock back decades on our freedoms – Alabama Democrats and our 2022 candidates will defend Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions – especially their right to abortion. In the meantime, we need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans.

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England

The draft opinion leaked on Monday night, and plans not only to overturn Roe v. Wade , but also 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which maintained the right to abortion in the United States of America.

Until now, no draft decision in the Court’s modern history has been disclosed publicly while a case was pending.

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 on a 7-2 decision. The Supreme Court decided, at that time, the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provided a right to privacy that protects a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion.

To read the full draft opinion, click here .

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

‘Not On My Watch’: MN Politicians React To Report That Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO/CBS News) — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to the report of a draft opinion from Politico, a decision that — if finalized —  would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States. The reported leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation. Late Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court. In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
Politics
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
