Michelle Yeoh Goes Green in Sustainable Silk Gown, Diamonds and Hidden Heels at 2022 Met Gala

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Michelle Yeoh took a sustainable step forward while attending the 2022 Met Gala.

The “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” star arrived on Monday to the “In America”-themed occasion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a green upcycled silk-faille gown by Prabal Gurung. The piece featured a sharply draped bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with a sweeping skirt with a fluted hem. The elegant ensemble was finished with a dramatic matching cape. Amplifying the glamour of Yeoh’s outfit was a show-stopping diamond and pearl Tasaki statement necklace — also designed by Gurung — as well as a matching cuff bracelet and white wristwatch with a diamond-encrusted face.

Though Yeoh’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely the star wore a pair of pumps or strappy sandals in a complementary or metallic tone — two of the evening’s top styles on the red carpet. Green was also a top color of choice for numerous stars at the Gala in addition to the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress, including Gwen Stefani, Tommy Dorfman and Blake Lively.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Comments / 0

