MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- Some Garden State leaders are calling on the federal government to help stop the growing number of car thefts.This comes days after Gov. Phil Murphy changed a controversial policy that now allows police to pursue stolen vehicles, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday.Video obtained by CBS2 shows a sedan back up on a residential street in Middletown and then the driver gets out."My wife looks up and says, 'Whose car is that in the driveway?'" resident Robert Pisani said.Pisani saw on his surveillance system that someone went into his garage. He said the person stole the key fob...

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO