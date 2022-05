She is the second person to announce a candidacy for two open spots in November election. Two Wilsonville women have already announced their candidacies for City Council — and the filing window hasn't even opened. A week after Development Review Board member Katie Dunwell committed to run in a race for two open seats, former city planner and local volunteer Caroline Berry said she is running as well. Councilor Charlotte Lehan cannot run for reelection due to term limits and Councilor Ben West is running for the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, so both positions may be filled by...

