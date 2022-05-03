ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas lawmakers respond to Roe v. Wade leak

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s disclosure of a draft Supreme Court decision , confirmed by the Court, is causing a ripple across the nation as it appears the fate of abortion rights may now fall into the state’s hands, and a woman’s reproductive rights may well depend on which state she resides in.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall called the leak an “…egregious attack on the institution of the Supreme Court.”

Congressman Jake LaTurner said in a statement the news is welcome, however, he condemned the “…unacceptable leak that threatens the integrity of the Supreme Court.”

In the same statement, LaTurner said he believes the Roe v. Wade decision was wrongly decided.

“Sadly, it will not solve our issue in Kansas,” LaTurner said. “We must pass the Value Them Both Amendment to ensure our state does not become a hub for unlimited abortions.”

“We’re on the cusp of a major setback,” Representative Sharice Davids tweeted on Tuesday . “The House stood up to protect women’s freedom to make choices about their health care. The Senate needs to do the same.”

In Kansas, voters will decide on August 2nd whether the Kansas Constitution protects a woman’s reproductive rights.

The Value Them Both Amendment , which has passed the Kansas House and Senate, goes to voters in August of 2022. Like the 2019 ruling, it is a constitutional amendment that instead affirms the potential for regulation of abortion, and “does not create or secure a right to abortion.”

Comments / 1

4America
3d ago

Taking away women’s rights while pandering to the religious groups. Why are their kids in foster homes looking to be adopted? Why aren’t these people making sure every kid is adopted? Just like before Roe vs Wade, the wealthy were able to get the services and will again.

