Man climbs SF’s Salesforce Tower in protest against abortion

By John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who climbed the Salesforce Tower in an anti-abortion protest has been taken into custody by the San Francisco Police Department, according to the city’s fire department.

Earlier, the San Francisco Fire Department had tweeted that someone was climbing the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in the city’s south of Market neighborhood.

“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower,” a tweet sent at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday stated. “This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

Who is the Salesforce Tower climber?

A man describing himself as a “pro-life Spiderman” published Instagram video appearing to show himself climbing the tower. In the video, the climber stated he just wishes he has water.

“Everything’s going good,” he said in a video. In another, he called attention to anti-abortion groups.

By 10:50 a.m. he’d made it to the top of the tower. KRON4’s Sara Stinson reported that police are in contact with the man.

The man, Maison Des Champs, identified himself on the website www.prolifespiderman.com . He stated he has a love for the outdoors and started rock climbing at the age of 16. He claims that in August 2021, he climbed the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, where he lives, to protest COVID-19 mandates. He also stated he is a finance major at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked abortion opinion

How tall is Salesforce Tower?

  • The Salesforce Tower , completed in 2018, is the second-tallest tallest building west of the Mississippi River, after the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles.
  • It’s 1,070 feet — just 13 feet shorter than the Eiffel Tower.
  • The tower has already been seen in movies and TV shows, such as HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”
  • The tower sits on landfill and is adjacent to the Transbay Transit Center.
  • Salesforce is a cloud-based software company.
Crews rescue man 80 feet up on Transbay Terminal in SF

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

