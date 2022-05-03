Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Wells The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River near Bluffton IN. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, The river is at flood stage. Flooding of agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WELLS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO