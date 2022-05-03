ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Plans Live Shopping Bet as Ad Revenue Growth Slows

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PryG5_0fRrdQhL00

YouTube executives are placing a “big bet” on live shopping and other commerce integrations with creators as the video streaming platform has seen slower ad revenue growth in recent months.

“Multi commerce is one of the things that we’ve been taking some time to figure out the way to match because … YouTube is already a huge part of offline commerce,” YouTube’s vp Americas, Tara Walpert Levy, told The Hollywood Reporter from Google’s offices in Chelsea. “There are thousands of creators who are already experimenting with much more regular VOD-driven shopping, so stay tuned on that. That’s a big bet for us, and we’re excited about it.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Though Walpert Levy did not disclose specifics for YouTube’s upcoming shopping features, the executive teased that YouTube is pursuing a “more direct tie in to the videos and experience” for creators outside of affiliate links, which are currently run by outside companies.

“Creators were asking us to try to make this easier and better. You can already see there’s a meaningful amount of money going through affiliate links on YouTube today, and [creators were] like, ‘Can’t we make this more direct?'” the executive said. “We want to be able to connect it — especially since we can, in part, through Google and other things we do to purchases that happen off the platform as a result of YouTube, in addition to the direct purchase online.”

YouTube is also focusing on its live shopping offerings, which allow viewers to purchase products via a livestream. On Tuesday, YouTube partnered with Netflix for a live shopping stream featuring the YouTube creator Jackie Aina interviewing the makeup artist Pat McGrath about her new Bridgerton -inspired collection. Viewers were able to click through the various products underneath the stream, which brought them to Netflix’s shop where they could purchase the products.

The efforts to expand monetization outside of traditional advertisements placed during videos comes as YouTube reported $6.86 billion in ad revenue during Q1, missing Wall Street expectations and representing a slowdown in growth after the video platform experienced a major boom in ad revenue during the earlier parts of the pandemic.

“There were a lot of external factors going on, many of which we hope change. But the part that we control is the lean into monetization of new formats or feed,” Walpert Levy said. “The heart of YouTube and Google has always been about innovation, and we’re just always looking for new ways that we can help creators make more money and that we can grow along with them.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Hits 9.5M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises Slightly in First Quarter

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported slightly higher U.S. advertising revenue in the first quarter and said it grew its streaming subscribers in the period to end March with 9.5 million after closing out 2021 with more than 9.0 million. Earlier in the year, it had forecast it would add around 400,000 streaming subscriber additions during the opening quarter of 2022 as it began to offer quarterly guidance on its streaming business.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ray Liotta, Saffron Burrows, Odeya Rush, Eric Dane...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok to Launch Ads on Top Videos, Offer Revenue Share for Creators

TikTok is launching an ad program that will let marketers buy ad spots on the top four percent of videos and allow select creators to receive a cut of the revenue, the company said on Wednesday at its NewFronts presentation in New York. Creators with at least 100,000 followers on TikTok will be allowed to participate in the ad program, called TikTok Pulse, but it’s not immediately clear what the revenue share will look like. Marketers, meanwhile, will be able to purchase ads next to top videos across 12 categories including beauty and fashion, cooking and gaming.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Plans...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group Grows First Quarter Results on TV Ad Bounce Back, Streaming Boom

Traditional TV advertising revenue rebounded and streaming growth took off in the first quarter for European TV and production giant RTL Group, which reported its latest results Friday. Group revenue for the quarter was up 11.3 percent to $1.64 billion (1.56 billion euro), with TV advertising climbing 11.2 percent over the year-ago period and streaming revenue jumping 23.1 percent. RTL Group said its SVOD platforms RTL+ (German-speaking) and Videoland (Dutch) added 1.6 million additional subscribers, taking their joint total to 4.3 million, a 58.2 percent increase over this time last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to Star...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Hit With Shareholder Lawsuit After Disclosing Subscriber Loss

Netflix downplayed the impact of account sharing, increased competition from other streaming services and difficulties retaining users, according to a shareholder lawsuit. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, investors sued the streamer for being overly optimistic about its business prospects by misleading them about losing subscribers. “As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” reads the complaint.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Boons and Curses' Team Opens Up About "Devastating" Netflix CancellationLucy Maud Montgomery's 'The Blue...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Aina
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Acquires ‘My Fake Boyfriend,’ ‘1Up’ From BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Amazon Prime Video has acquired two films — My Fake Boyfriend and 1Up — from BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate for distribution beginning this summer. My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy starring Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided) and Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), will have its U.S. debut on June 15 after dropping five days earlier in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., Latin America and Brazil. 1Up, an esports and gaming comedy led by Ruby Rose (Batwoman) and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), will stream in the U.S. on Prime Video on July 15 after a July 8 debut in Australia and New Zealand.More from...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Europe#Vod
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Hollywood Reporter

Florida Taxpayers Sue Gov. Ron DeSantis for Eliminating Disney’s Special District

Taxpayers of a county adjacent to Disney’s theme park area have joined the battle of Reedy Creek, claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated their rights when he signed a law dissolving the special tax district. In a complaint seeking to block the law filed Tuesday in Florida federal court, residents who live near Disney World argue they and other taxpayers will be burdened with at least $1 billion in Disney’s bond debt if the state follows through with its plan to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. “It is without question that Defendant Governor DeSantis intended to punish Disney for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Ritchie Signs With WME

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie — who first made waves in the late 1990s with a pair of London-set crime capers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch — has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Ritchie most recently shot an action-thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with the untitled project already sold by STX to MGM/Amazon.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony-Award Winning Director Rebecca Taichman Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Abraham Popoola Signs With APA (Exclusive)TikTok Star Chris Olsen Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Ritchie previously wrote, directed and executive produced STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which is set for release later this year....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Minnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn’t “Hot Enough” by ‘Good Will Hunting’ Producer Was So “Devastating”

Minnie Driver says hearing from a Good Will Hunting producer that she wasn’t “hot enough” to play her Oscar-nominated role “could have been way more damaging than it was,” but still says as a young Hollywood talent, it was “devastating” to hear. In a new interview with The Cut, the Starstruck actress opened up about the experiences of breaking out in Hollywood as a 20-something woman, including the intense public interest around her personal life and the damaging things said to actresses about their looks. While speaking about her 2016 revelation — that an unnamed Good Will Hunting producer told her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage at the Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle was assaulted onstage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, people who attended the show and footage circulating on social media. Several event attendees posted videos of the incident Tuesday evening, the footage seeming to show Chappelle onstage performing when a man to his right rushes at him and tackles him to the floor.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in MayNetflix's New Releases Coming in May 2022Met Gala: All the Details on Red-Carpet Arrivals and Exhibition The man is then seen to be dragged away...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amid Elon Musk Takeover Effort, Twitter Pitches New Content Partnerships

Twitter is in the middle of a moment of uncertainty. The company has a deal to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but while that deal is pending (it needs shareholder and regulatory approvals, etc.) it has to be business-as-usual for the social media firm. “It has been a quiet month at Twitter, so there is no better time for all of us to get together,” JP Maheu, head of global client solutions for Twitter, joked at the start of the company’s upfront presentation at New York’s South Street Seaport. The company took over an event space, creating interactive set...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Commercials Contracts Deal

After a voting period of several weeks, SAG-AFTRA members have opted to ratify three-year successor agreements to the union’s commercials contracts. The vote saw 92.25 percent of members choosing “yes” on the tentative deal, reached April 5 with advertising industry bargaining representative the Joint Policy Committee, the union announced Thursday. (The union did not immediately provide information on what percentage rejected the deal or turnout for the vote, but said “voting instruction postcards” were mailed to 133,000 members.) The vote, which took place by mail-in ballot and online, was certified by Integrity Voting Systems.More from The Hollywood ReporterActors' Equity Expands 'Waitress'...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy