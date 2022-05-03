ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Ball State CAP’s Build Team Awarded $50,000 in International Competition; One Step Closer to Constructing Family Duplex on Indianapolis’ Near Eastside

bsu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopics: College of Architecture and Planning, Immersive Learning, Community Engagement, Students. An affordable, net-zero energy duplex family home, which has been designed by a team of Ball State University students and faculty, is one step closer to being built. The duplex, referred to as the “Alley House,” was designed...

www.bsu.edu

Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Project to collect histories from Central State Hospital

The Indiana Medical History Museum is collecting histories from former patients of Central State Hospital, along with employees, family whose loved ones were patients and those who lived close to the facility. Central State Hospital opened in 1848 and was originally called the Indiana Hospital for the Insane. Patients were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

