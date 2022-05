KLEIN HIGH HAD THE BEST SHOWING ON THE BOYS’ SIDE OF THE BRACKET. THE BEARKATS AS A TEAM FINISHED IN THIRD PLACE OVERALL, SCORING 81 TOTAL POINTS. Freshman Brandon Carrillo competed well in the 106-pound weight class finishing 6th overall. Carrillo finished the season with a record of 53-16 overall. In the 126-pound weight class, junior Timothy McGuire took third place after defeating South Grand Prairie’s Esteban Duran 15-4. McGuire finished the year 47-8 overall. Senior Roberto Bautista finished third overall in the 145-pound division with a 4-3 victory over Julian Solis of El Paso Pebble Hills. Bautista capped his impressive Klein High career with an overall record of 52-9 in his senior season.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO