ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How Much Does It Cost To Build A Garage From Scratch

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adding a garage to a property is a great option for homeowners looking to expand their storage and square footage. So how much will building a new garage...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

20 home renovations that will hurt your property's value

Your home isn't just a source of pride or a place where you can relax after a long day — it's also an investment in your family's future. And while it's natural to want to make improvements to increase your home's resale value, some renovations will actually cost you money in the long run. Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way. Find out which renovations are ones to avoid.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Infrastructure#Hobbies#Forbes#Remodeling Magazine
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $10 Costco Snack I’m Stocking in My Freezer While I Gear Up for Summer

Earlier this year, I went to my local Costco to check out the new snack selection. There was a lot to choose from: crackers, clusters, crisps, and more (all for less than $10!). I always know that I’ll uncover good finds (both long-time favorites and new or new-to-me gems) during every trip. I had no idea, however, that this trip would be the trip that would introduce me to my new favorite frozen find. It was, though. I fell for this treat. Hard. In fact, if I had to recommend just one new thing for you to pick up at Costco, it would have to be this sweet little ice cream sandwich sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Finally, Stylish Storage Bins You Can Fit Under the Bed

I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy