Lingard reminds Man Utd how long he’s been at club in cryptic tweet after his brother slams them over lack of farewell

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JESSE LINGARD has posted a cryptic tweet just hours after his brother slammed Manchester United for failing to give him a proper farewell.

The 29-year-old shared an image of him as a youngster in a Man Utd top - appearing to remind the club that he has been a part of their set-up for the past 22 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4Ifu_0fRrZFIk00
Lingard was forced to watch Man Utd's final home game of the season from the bench Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49y4Yw_0fRrZFIk00
He posted this photo on social media just hours after his brother slammed Man Utd Credit: Instagram @jesselingard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3vPa_0fRrZFIk00
Many Man Utd fans believe we have seen the last of Lingard at the club Credit: Getty

But he did not add any words to the social media post, leaving many to sympathise with his current position.

One said: "True fans always got you bro, you deserve much better."

While another added: "You should be in that team, if not they should have let you leave, it’s appalling.

"You are actually the most modern forward in the squad, and have energy and intelligence."

And another said: "Deserved a send off Jesse, good luck in the next chapter of your career… ❤️"

Lingard's cryptic tweet comes just hours after his brother slammed Man Utd for not giving him a proper send-off.

He was left on the bench by Ralf Rangnick in their final home game of the season as they eased to a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Like Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata also have contracts which are expiring in the summer.

But while Matic and Mata started the game against Brentford, Lingard failed to even come on as a sub.

This led to his brother posting: "20 years of blood sweat and tears, four domestic trophies, three cup final goals, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year.

"Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league OK.

"Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, godbless!

"Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send off!!! Well done bro your family are proud."

Lingard has only started four games for Man Utd this season, contributing two goals and one assist.

