Lancaster County, PA

UPS Driver Used Job To Creepily Stalk Victims In PA: Authorities

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
A 52-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to time behind bars in part for using his job as a UPS driver to stalk his victims in a disturbing way, authorities said.

Thomas F. Wainman Jr., of Lititz, was found guilty by a jury of stalking his neighbors in multiple incidents spanning from May to December 2020, according to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Wainman shined spotlights into the victim’s home, peered through their windows, watched them while they were out at their pool, and followed the victims after seeing them at a gas station, the DA's Office said.

He then used his job as a UPS driver to deliver packages to the victims’ house and would wait outside for the victims to get their packages, authorities said.

Wainman, who said his actions were misinterpreted and never intended to cause harm, was sentenced to 11 to 22 months in prison plus 8 years of probation in court Monday, May 2, the DA's Office said.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth presided over trial, and Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case. Swinehart argued for an aggregate sentence of 2 to 10 years, stating Wainman hadn’t taken responsibility before the trial, during the trial, or even during the sentencing hearing.

“It’s not the misinterpretation of the [victims], it’s the behavior of the defendant,” Swinehart said before sentence was ordered. She also noted Wainman's continued conduct of harassing the victims through the law by sending a perjury complaint to the Attorney General’s Office on the victims and seeking out confidential information of the victims such as private emails and business locations.

Ashworth sentenced Wainman to the county prison term with probation to follow, 100 hours of community service, restitution payments, any needed counseling and treatment, and to have no contact directly, indirectly, or through a third party with the victims, who attended the sentencing hearing.

“This case was about conduct,” Ashworth told Wainman. “This was not about intention or what you thought, it was about what you did. Not once did you acknowledge your culpability in this.”

Wainman was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs and transported to Lancaster County Prison.

