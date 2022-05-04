Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in Napa

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was placed on leave after he was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol while at the scene of the Baby Brandon kidnapping. Mayor Sam Liccardo and Police Chief Anthony Mata on Tuesday responded to allegations made by an FBI agent that the officer was at the scene who appeared to be drunk. Police said he was assigned to canvas the neighborhood for information and was dismissed after his condition was discovered. At Tuesday’s press conference, they urged department-wide drug and alcohol testing to be included in current contract negotiations with...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO