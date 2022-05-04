Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a convicted felon and found a large stash of ‘ghost guns’ at his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said in a press release. William Raab, 42, was charged with possession for sale of a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and convicted felon in […]
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police activity at the Highway 24 and I-680 interchange in Walnut Creek is causing major traffic delays in Contra Costa County. Eastbound Highway 24 is closed from Lafayette toward Walnut Creek is closed, said the Lafayette Police Department. Law enforcement responded to a person on the freeway ledge. That person has since been taken into custody officials said.
(KRON) — Law enforcement units in San Jose are responding to a weapons call at Empire Gardens Elementary School involving a male suspect who is armed, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The school is under shelter in place orders and officers have the lone subject contained. Preliminary information indicates the […]
Connector ramps and roads at the Interstate 680-Highway 24 interchange in Walnut Creek will reopen shortly, the California Highway Patrol said just before 6 p.m. Roadways in the area were shut down due to police activity. Further information was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change...
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday.
The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month.
“The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was placed on leave after he was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol while at the scene of the Baby Brandon kidnapping.
Mayor Sam Liccardo and Police Chief Anthony Mata on Tuesday responded to allegations made by an FBI agent that the officer was at the scene who appeared to be drunk. Police said he was assigned to canvas the neighborhood for information and was dismissed after his condition was discovered.
At Tuesday’s press conference, they urged department-wide drug and alcohol testing to be included in current contract negotiations with...
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
A 24-year-old alleged thief who police say was keeping storage lockers packed with millions of dollars worth of stolen property that he was selling online is now in the custody of San Jose police. As the Chronicle reports, Matthew Freudenblum, 24, of Sunnyvale was arrested last week on suspicion of...
An Oakland carjacking suspect was arrested in Benicia last Thursday, police announced in a Facebook post Saturday. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and found two large trash bags containing vacuum-sealed packages that amounted to 67 pounds of marijuana.
(BCN) — Two motorcycle riders were critically injured Sunday afternoon near Point Reyes Lighthouse in Marin County, according to a 5:30 p.m. tweet from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations. Helicopter crews from the CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with other emergency responders from the […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
